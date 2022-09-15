Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

