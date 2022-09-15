Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.38. 43,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,381. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

