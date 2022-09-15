Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $59.48. 133,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.