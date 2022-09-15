Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $63.15. 59,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,420. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

