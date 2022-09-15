Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Fiserv by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.97. 87,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,404. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

