Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $156.66. 60,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,386. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

