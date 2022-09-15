Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 644,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,675,000.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

WBND stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 36,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,038. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

