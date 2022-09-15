Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $32.66 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,108,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

