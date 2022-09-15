Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.
Whitbread Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
