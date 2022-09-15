WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WildBrain Trading Down 12.4 %

WildBrain stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 330,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.