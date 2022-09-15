WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
WildBrain Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 330,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.34.
About WildBrain
