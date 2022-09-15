WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 330,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Get WildBrain alerts:

About WildBrain

(Get Rating)

See Also

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.