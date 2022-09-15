WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.30 at Cormark

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cormark to C$3.30 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday.

TSE:WILD traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,675. The company has a market capitalization of C$410.27 million and a P/E ratio of 23.60. WildBrain has a 12 month low of C$2.19 and a 12 month high of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

