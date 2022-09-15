Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 113,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,660 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 89,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 84,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,053,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 82,022 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,523,508. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

