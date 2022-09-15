Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 56,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Blackstone by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after buying an additional 242,268 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 807,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 48,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $95.09. The stock had a trading volume of 90,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

