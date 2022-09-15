Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,391. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

