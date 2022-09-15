Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 80 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

