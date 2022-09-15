Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $251,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,574,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,283,000 after buying an additional 174,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 401,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,335,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

