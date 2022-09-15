Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $760,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA CGUS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,281. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.