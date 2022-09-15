Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $760,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA CGUS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,281. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

