Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

