Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes Position in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Volta at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter worth about $6,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Volta by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter worth about $3,248,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter worth about $2,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Volta by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 785,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

VLTA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.78. Volta Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

VLTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson set a $2.50 target price on Volta in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

