Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Willow Biosciences Trading Down 9.1 %

CANSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 167,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,455. Willow Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.