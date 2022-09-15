Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Willow Biosciences Trading Down 9.1 %
CANSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 167,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,455. Willow Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
