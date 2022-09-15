WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the August 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
DGRE stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $29.15.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.