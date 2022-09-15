WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the August 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

DGRE stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,699,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.