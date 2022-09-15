WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Shares Down 2.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 6.78% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

