Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.14 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,645,185 shares.

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £16.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 22.12 and a current ratio of 22.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.14.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

