Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Workiva Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of WK traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 392,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,289,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

