Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Worksport Stock Performance

Shares of Worksport stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 8,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24. Worksport has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.97.

