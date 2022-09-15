X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Down 2%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $44.76. 5,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 181,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.
X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 30,566,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 68,876 shares during the last quarter.
