Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

