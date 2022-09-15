Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 5.9%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 18,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,472,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Yatsen Trading Up 10.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -4.84.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

About Yatsen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 16,031.4% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200,949 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Yatsen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yatsen by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,969 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 21,336.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.