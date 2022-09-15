Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 5.9%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 18,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,472,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Yatsen Trading Up 10.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -4.84.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen
About Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
