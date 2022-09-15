Yatsen (YSG) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Yatsen to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yatsen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen Competitors 122 940 984 23 2.44

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Yatsen’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -29.53% -22.75% -18.15% Yatsen Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Yatsen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.1% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Yatsen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yatsen and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $916.42 million -$241.77 million -3.24 Yatsen Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 38.92

Yatsen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Yatsen has a beta of -4.84, indicating that its share price is 584% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen’s competitors have a beta of 38.81, indicating that their average share price is 3,781% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yatsen competitors beat Yatsen on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Yatsen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges. The company also provides kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products comprising beauty devices and colored contact lenses. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.