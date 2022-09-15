Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 61.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

