Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $131.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ZBH stock opened at $116.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,117,000 after buying an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products.

