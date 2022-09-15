Zipmex (ZMT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.12 Million

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Zipmex has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16,817.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipmex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zipmex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,002.73 or 0.99997698 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.72 or 0.99942669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00123360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00402044 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Zipmex Profile

Zipmex (CRYPTO:ZMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipmex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.