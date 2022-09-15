ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.81

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $3.13. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 4,545 shares.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:ZIVO Get Rating ) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

