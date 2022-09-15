ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.81

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $3.13. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 4,545 shares.
ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.
ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ZIVO Bioscience
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.
Featured Articles
