10,948 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $65.75. 422,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

