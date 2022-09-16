10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Down 35.0% in August

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCXA remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Friday. 845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.88.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

