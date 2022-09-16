13,711 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,469. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.03 and a 1-year high of $152.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.92.

