1,661,717 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,661,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,527,000. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 13.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 3.13% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 974,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 570,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 305,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $51.78.
