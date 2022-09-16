17 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.99.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
