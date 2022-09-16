17 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up about 1.7% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.29. 19,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day moving average is $178.10.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.