17 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

17 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 250,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 112,126 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.14. 399,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,939. The firm has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

