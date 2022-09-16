17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,194 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 4.1 %

Autodesk stock traded down $8.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.09. 56,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.60.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.