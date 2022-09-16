208,280 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 208,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 5.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDW. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1,193.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDW stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

