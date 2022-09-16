2,439 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $116.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $131.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

