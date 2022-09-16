3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $596,325,000. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. 48,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,887,004. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $115.98 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average is $141.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

