3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lifted by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 5.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in 3M by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

MMM stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 1-year low of $115.98 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

