59,242 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 252,166 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,273,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $713,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,577. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.