908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 1,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Specifically, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 12,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $310,557.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,636.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $391,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 908,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,796,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 12,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $310,557.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,636.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,815. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 727,729 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 16.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 78.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 242,968 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $4,128,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.