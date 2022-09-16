AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.98

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 54950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.13.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.