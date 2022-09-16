Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 119,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 331,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.15. 30,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

